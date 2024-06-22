The 2024 College World Series best-of-three championship series begins Saturday, with the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers taking on the No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies in Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. It is the second straight all-SEC matchup and third in four years, with Mississippi State defeating Vanderbilt in 2021 and LSU topping Florida last season. Both Tennessee and Texas A&M are seeking the first national championship in program history.

The Volunteers are -192 favorites (risk $192 to win $100) to win the title in the latest College World Series futures odds, while the Aggies are +180 underdogs. Tennessee is -184 to win Game 1, with the total at 11.5 runs in the Game 1 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M odds.

Why you should back Tennessee

The Volunteers are the first national No. 1 seed to reach the best-of-three final of the College World Series since 2009, when the Texas Longhorns accomplished the feat but were defeated by LSU. Tennessee's only previous appearance in the final came when it dropped a 3-2 decision in 1951 to Oklahoma in a one-game format. The club has been a force for several years as it has recorded the most wins (209) and home runs (559) in Division 1 since the start of the 2021 season.

Tennessee is first in the nation this year with 178 homers and became the first team ever to boast five players with 20 or more blasts when first baseman Blake Burke reached the plateau in Wednesday's 7-2 semifinal victory against Florida State. Burke went 3-for-5 in that contest and has gone 7-for-14 with two homers and five RBI during round-robin play. Second baseman Christian Moore, who recorded five hits against Florida State in the Vols' CWS opener, is 8-for-14 and also has gone deep while driving in a pair of runs. See which side to back here.

Why you should back Texas A&M

The Aggies advanced to the College World Series final for the first time in their 130-year history with a 6-0 triumph over Florida in the semifinals on Wednesday. Left fielder Caden Sorrell led the charge for Texas A&M with a two-run homer and a sacrifice fly, while third baseman Gavin Grahovac and second baseman Kaeden Kent both went 2-for-4 with an RBI. The multi-hit performance by Grahovac was his 22nd of the season.

Kent has gone 5-for-11 with three RBI over the three round-robin games for Texas A&M, which improved to 40-2 when scoring at least six runs this year. Grahovac belted a pair of solo homers in the Aggies' loss to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament, while catcher Jackson Appel went 2-for-4 with a solo shot of his own. The Aggies' pitching staff has set a program record with 680 strikeouts this year, and four pitchers combined to rack up 14 in Wednesday's four-hit shutout victory over the Gators, who were blanked for the first time in 145 games. See which side to back here.

