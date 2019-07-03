Nationals vs. Marlins odds, line: MLB picks, July 3 predictions from proven model on 11-1 roll

Washington looks to continue its season-long dominance over Miami when they meet Wednesday at Nationals Park. The Nationals (43-41) have won eight of 11 games this season against the Marlins (32-51), who lead the all-time series 222-219. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. ET from Washington, D.C. The Nationals have beaten the Marlins in seven of the past 10 games played in Washington. Washington is -281 on the money line, meaning a $281 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 9.5 in the latest Nationals vs. Marlins odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Nationals vs. Marllins picks down.

The Nationals, who lead the all-time series 117-102 in games played at home, have won six straight season series against the Marlins. Statistically, the Nationals hold the edge over the Marlins in most offensive categories, including batting average (.253 to .239), on-base percentage (.325 to .297), slugging percentage (.433 to .358), runs scored (417 to 301), hits (716 to 673), doubles (135 to 133), triples (14 to 4), home runs (117 to 64), total bases (1,215 to 998) and RBIs (397 to 292).

Offensively, Washington has been pounding the baseball of late, scoring 34 runs over the past seven games (4.9 runs). Right fielder Adam Eaton (.278) has a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-25 (.360) with two RBIs, while outfielder Juan Soto (.301) has hit in 13 of his last 16 games, going 19-for-52 (.365) with two doubles, three triples, five homers and 15 RBIs during that stretch.

That's because the Marlins will start right-hander Sandy Alcantara (4-7, 3.86 ERA). He gave up three home runs in six innings in a loss to the Nationals on Thursday in Miami. He pitched well through five innings before giving up two home runs in the sixth. He is 2-2 with a 3.66 ERA in seven road starts this season.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas has feasted on Nationals' pitching this season, going 16-for-38 with six doubles and four RBIs in 11 games. Right fielder Garrett Cooper has hits in eight of his last 10 games, going 13-for-39 with one double, one home run and seven RBIs.

