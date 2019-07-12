Nationals vs. Phillies odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 12 from model on 18-6 roll

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies head out of the MLB All-Star break by starting a pivotal three-game National League East series on Friday at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET. Washington will send out ace Stephen Strasburg, opposed by Nick Pivetta of Philadelphia. Both clubs are competing for postseason slots, as the Nationals (47-42) currently hold the top NL wild-card position, while the Phillies (47-43) are a half-game behind and hold the lead for the second wild-card berth. Washington is a -141 money-line favorite (risk $141 to win $100) and the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5 in the latest Nationals vs. Phillies odds. Before you make any Nationals vs. Phillies picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 18-6 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Its top-rated money-line picks have now returned almost $1,700 on the season for $100 bettors, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model knows that many observers believe the Nationals salvaged what could have been a disastrous season with a strong run over the past six weeks.

The model knows that many observers believe the Nationals salvaged what could have been a disastrous season with a strong run over the past six weeks. They were 12 games under .500 just 50 games into the season, but are now 28-11 since May 24 to enter the MLB playoff picture.

A big part of their resurgence has been the dominance of their starting staff, and Strasburg (10-4, 3,64 ERA) has done more than his share. He has won six of his past seven decisions and allowed four or fewer earned runs in eight of his past 10 starts. He also routinely pitches well against Philadelphia and has a 12-2 record and 2.72 ERA in 25 career starts against the Phillies.

Even so, Washington isn't necessarily the best value on the Nationals vs. Phillies money line against a Philadelphia club that will look to return to its winning ways with a strong home stand against a divisional opponent.

The Phillies were 11 games over .500 through 55 games, but went into a bit of a tailspin before the All-Star break with a 14-21 stretch. On the bright side, they are still contenders in the NL East race and enter Friday 6.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves while also vying for a wild-card spot.

High-priced acquisition Bryce Harper is hitting just .253 with 16 homers and 62 RBIs. He didn't make the All-Star Game, but could be the difference-maker down the stretch if he heats up. The Phillies also have won the last four home starts made by Pivetta (4-3, 5.84 ERA) and have captured four straight home games against opponents with losing road records.

Moreover, several of their sluggers have fared well against Strasburg. Maikel Franco is hitting .333 with three homers against the Washington ace, while Jay Bruce is 9-for-25 with a homer.

So who wins Phillies vs. Nationals?