The Oakland A's on Tuesday announced a series of roster moves that most notably included the call-up of catcher Shea Langeliers, the organization's top prospect.

For Oakland, Langeliers was one of the center pieces of the five-player March trade that sent slugging first baseman Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves. Langeliers, 24, is a former No. 9 overall pick out of Baylor, and this season he's authored a batting line of .283/.366/.510 with 19 home runs and 19 doubles in 92 games for Triple-A Las Vegas. He's also regarded as a skilled defender.

Earlier this season, MLB.com named Langeliers as the No. 32 overall prospect in their updated rankings, and he profiles as an above-average, dual-threat catcher at the top level. Langeliers in July was named MVP of the Futures Game during All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

His near-term outlook in Oakland is complicated by the fact that the A's still have a very good catcher, Sean Murphy, on the active roster. As such, Langeliers will likely function as Murphy's backup while also seeing occasional DH duty and being a pinch-hitter of first resort. All of that could serve as a soft landing in the majors and lay a foundation for 2023 and beyond.

