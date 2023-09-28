The Baltimore Orioles will call Camden Yards home for at least another three decades. During Thursday night's home game against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), the team announced on the scoreboard that the Orioles and Maryland Governor Wes Moore have agreed to a new 30-year lease to keep the team in Camden Yards. The current lease was set to expire this Dec. 31.

"Earlier today, the Orioles, Governor Wes Moore and the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Stadium Authority agreed to a deal that will keep the Orioles in Baltimore and at Camden Yards for at least the next 30 years!!" the scoreboard announcement said.

The new lease agreement includes two five-year options that extend into the 2060s, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Earlier this month, Orioles CEO John Angelos said "we're going to have 30 more (years in Baltimore)" as rumors swirled that he preferred to move the team to Nashville. The sons of owner Peter Angelos, who has not been involved with the team while battling illness the last few years, were entangled in a legal battle, and at one point an investment bank was hired to assess a potential sale.

Last year, the state approved $1.2 billion -- $600 million each -- to improve Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens. Earlier this year it was reported Angelos was seeking additional taxpayer funds to build a ballpark village around Camden Yards, am unrealistic request due to the fact that the land around the stadium is already occupied.

Orioles Park at Camden Yards opened in 1992 and is an iconic venue. It marked the return of the retro-style ballpark and the end of the cookie cutter era. The O's enter play Thursday in first place in the AL East at 99-59. They will clinch the division title with their next win or the next Tampa Bay Rays loss.