Orioles vs. Athletics odds, line: April 11 MLB picks, predictions from model on 19-11 roll

The Oakland Athletics will attempt to take three of four games from the Baltimore Orioles when the teams conclude their series with a day game on Thursday. First pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is at 12:35 p.m. ET. Aaron Brooks (1-1, 4.09 ERA) takes the mound for Oakland against Baltimore's Dylan Bundy (0-0, 7.36 ERA). Each game has been a blowout, as the Orioles opened the series with a 12-4 win before the A's hammered Baltimore in the next two games, 13-2 and 10-3. The A's are -151 favorites (risk $151 to win $100), with the Orioles fetching +140 (risk $100 to win $140) in the latest Athletics vs. Orioles odds. Before making your A's vs. Orioles picks, read what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model knows Oakland's bats are hot right now after starting off the season cold. In the team's first 14 games, the A's batted .237 and scored 3.9 runs per game. In the last two games, they're hitting .342 and scoring an average of 11.5.

The club received contributions up and down the lineup in the last two games, led by Jurickson Profar (.556 batting average, two home runs, seven RBIs), Khris Davis (.400 average, two home runs, four RBIs) and Chad Pinder (.556 average, one home run, one RBIs). In Wednesday's win, Oakland hammered Baltimore's pitching for five home runs. In addition, the A's face Bundy, who has not lasted four innings in both of his starts this season and has given up three runs in each.

But just because the A's are hot at the plate doesn't mean Oakland is the best value on the Athletics vs. Orioles money line.

Baltimore has three players in the lineup who are seeing the ball well. Trey Mancini has gotten 2019 off to a strong start, leading the team in batting average (.362), on-base percentage (.404), slugging (.787), home runs (six), RBIs (12), runs (12) and hits (17). Jonathan Villar and Hanser Alberto also are batting above .300. And Brooks showed in his last start that he's vulnerable. After not allowing a run to the Red Sox in six innings in his first start of the season, he gave up five on nine hits against the Astros.

