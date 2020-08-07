Watch Now: On The Diamond: Brewers at White Sox ( 2:31 )

Players and managers in the big leagues don't always get along. One great example of that is former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen and one of his former players, Nick Swisher. Despite a considerable amount of time passing since they shared the same dugout, the hate is still strong -- on one end, at least.

While doing the White Sox postgame show on NBC Sports Chicago this week, Guillen was asked by postgame show host Chuck Garfien whether he had more animosity towards Carlos Gomez or Swisher. It was an easy question to answer for the former skipper:

"Oh my God, nobody can compare that with Nick Swisher," Guillen said on the broadcast. "I hate Nick Swisher with my heart."

Garfien did push a little bit further to see if Guillen wanted to get anything else regarding Swisher off his chest and he didn't hesitate.

"I think he hates me back, there's nothing wrong with that," Guillen added. "I never talked to him, I was managing him, but I don't like the way his attitude was all fake. And I don't like fake people."

Swisher played for the White Sox during the 2008 season before being traded to the New York Yankees. He was an integral part of the Yankees' 2009 World Series win. In his one season with the White Sox, Swisher batted .219.

Garfien noted Swisher played under Guillen for just one season, to which the manager said, "It was one year too long."