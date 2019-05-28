Padres star Manny Machado responds to boos at Yankee Stadium: 'Great players get booed'

Manny Machado was greeted with loud boos Monday in his first visit to the Bronx since free agency. The hostile Yankees fans didn't phase Machado though. In fact, the Padres star took their boos as a compliment.

"I get booed everywhere I go," Machado told reporters after the game. "Great players get booed."

Yankees right-hander Chad Green struck out Machado on four pitches in his first at-bat. Machado went 1 for 4 with a leadoff double in the ninth inning during the Yankees' 5-2 win over the Padres. Machado, 26, spent his first six-and-a-half seasons with Baltimore Orioles. The four-time All-Star and former AL East foe has hit 22 career home runs against the Yankees, his most against any opponent.

When asked if these Bronx boos were any more prominent than other visiting stadiums, Machado said: "A boo's, a boo. We took the L. It sucks. There's nothing worse than that."

Machado met with the Yankees, along with the White Sox and Phillies during his free agency tour this past offseason, but he ultimately signed with San Diego for a 10-year, $300 million deal. The Yankees reportedly did not give Machado an offer.

Machado, who has been filling at shortstop while Fernando Tatis Jr. is still on the injured-list, is hitting .267/.347/.441 with nine home runs and 26 RBI. The Padres are 4-10 in their last 14 games against AL East teams, and they're 0-6 in their past six games against the Yankees.

The Yankees and Padres will continue their three-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.