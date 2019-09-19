MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Javier Baez, Gary Sanchez, Corey Kluber and others

We're in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injuries have sidelined some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

View Profile Javier Baez CHC • SS • 9 BA .281 R 88 HR 29 RBI 85 SB 11

• Injury: Hairline fracture in left thumb

• Status: On 10-day IL; timetable unknown

• Sept. 17 update: Baez underwent an MRI that revealed a hairline fracture on his left thumb after suffering the injury on a slide. The shortstop is unlikely to play again before the regular season comes to end. Baez will be re-evaluated at the end of the week, and could gain clearance to begin rehabbing if his evaluation goes well at the end of the week. The hope for Chicago is that he'll be able to return for the playoffs, should the Cubs qualify.

Corey Kluber SP • ERA 5.80 WHIP 1.65 IP 35.2 BB 15 K 38



• Injury: Oblique strain

• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable unknown

• Sept. 13 update: Kluber played catch with a team trainer on Friday. Kluber hasn't pitched in a big-league game since early May, first due to a fractured forearm and then after straining his oblique. He's unlikely to return before the regular season ends, but Kluber could be able to help Cleveland in some capacity if the team reaches the playoffs.

View Profile Gary Sanchez NYY • C • 24 BA .233 R 62 HR 34 RBI 77 SB 0

• Injury: Left groin strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; timetable unknown

• Sept. 17 update: Sanchez was diagnosed with a left groin strain on Sept. 13, and he hasn't played in a game since Sept. 12. The Yankees starting catcher still has a chance to return before the end of the regular season, but his timeline remains unclear.

Out for the 2019 season