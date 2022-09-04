National League West rivals match up when the San Diego Padres (74-60) go on the road to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (91-41) on Sunday Night Baseball. These two teams have split the first two matchups of the series. On Saturday, the Dodgers topped the Padres 12-1. Caleb Ferguson (1-0, 1.85 ERA) gets the start for the Dodgers, while Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.59 ERA) takes the mound for San Diego.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are listed at -160 in the money line (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Dodgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Padres picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is a 309-266 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Padres vs. Dodgers and revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see all of the model's MLB picks. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Dodgers vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Dodgers money line: Dodgers -160, Padres +135

Padres vs. Dodgers run line: Padres +1.5 (-145)

Padres vs. Dodgers over/under: 9.5 runs

SD: The Padres are 6-1 in their last 7 vs. NL West opponents

LAD: The Over is 4-0 in the Dodgers' last 4 during Game 3 of a series

Padres vs. Dodgers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Dodgers



Right fielder Mookie Betts is a phenomenal talent. Betts is an outstanding hitter with terrific bat control and power. The six-time All-Star owns great plate coverage and run-producing abilities. The 29-year-old currently leads the team in home runs (33) with a batting average of .281 and 73 RBI. On Aug. 28, he went 3-for-5 with a double and two-run homer.

Shortstop Trea Turner has fantastic speed with a pure swing. Turner is able to spray the ball anywhere on the field. The 29-year-old owns sure hands and is very patient at the dish. The two-time All-Star is eighth in the majors in batting average (.305) and tied for sixth in RBI (88). He's also stolen 22 bases.

Why you should back the Padres

Third baseman Manny Machado is an exceptional talent for San Diego. Machado is a viable defender in the corner due to his great awareness and arm talent. The six-time All-Star owns power to all parts of the field with an effortless swing. Machado leads the team in batting average (.306), home runs (26), RBI (88), and hits (145).

Right fielder Juan Soto is another stud on the diamond. Soto has quick and powerful hands that spray the ball anywhere on the field. The two-time All-Star hits for both power and average with ease. Soto is batting .245 with 24 home runs and 52 RBI. On Aug. 27, he went 2-for-4 with two base hits.

How to make Dodgers vs. Padres picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 9.1 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Dodgers vs. Padres? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.