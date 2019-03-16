Phillies' Bryce Harper day-to-day after getting hit by pitch on ankle, Opening Day not in jeopardy

Bryce Harper has been participating in spring training for less than a week after signing a 13-year contract worth $330 million with the Philadelphia Phillies, yet on Friday he provided his new team with quite a scare.

Harper exited an exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays after being hit on the right ankle by a 96-mph pitch from reliever Trent Thornton. Here's a look at the sequence, with Harper requiring some time before getting up:

Ouch.



Bryce Harper exits today's game after being hit in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/RIZHGluHQM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2019

Saturday morning, manager Gabe Kapler provided an update on Harper, saying x-rays were negative and he is day-to-day. He will not play in Saturday's game as originally scheduled.

Bryce Harper will not play today. He has “minimal swelling” in his ankle and all tests came back negative. Harper is “day to day,” Gabe Kapler said. — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) March 16, 2019

X-rays on Bryce Harper’s ankle were negative. He is day to day but will not play today. Gabe Kapler said there are no concerns about him being ready by Opening Day. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) March 16, 2019

Harper escaped without a serious injury, and, needless to say, that's good for him and the Phillies. It's so easy to break one of those little bones in your foot or ankle on a hit by pitch like that.

Harper has less than two weeks to heal up before Opening Day. The Phillies begin the regular season on the 28th against the Atlanta Braves.