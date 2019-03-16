Phillies' Bryce Harper day-to-day after getting hit by pitch on ankle, Opening Day not in jeopardy

X-rays were negative for the new Phillies star

Bryce Harper has been participating in spring training for less than a week after signing a 13-year contract worth $330 million with the Philadelphia Phillies, yet on Friday he provided his new team with quite a scare.

Harper exited an exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays after being hit on the right ankle by a 96-mph pitch from reliever Trent Thornton. Here's a look at the sequence, with Harper requiring some time before getting up:

Saturday morning, manager Gabe Kapler provided an update on Harper, saying x-rays were negative and he is day-to-day. He will not play in Saturday's game as originally scheduled.

Harper escaped without a serious injury, and, needless to say, that's good for him and the Phillies. It's so easy to break one of those little bones in your foot or ankle on a hit by pitch like that.

Harper has less than two weeks to heal up before Opening Day. The Phillies begin the regular season on the 28th against the Atlanta Braves.

