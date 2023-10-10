The Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies split the first two games of the National League Division Series in Atlanta. Now, the series will resume in Philadelphia. The best-of-five series has essentially become a best-of-three.

The Braves salvaged Game 2 in dramatic fashion, avoiding a nearly insurmountable 2-0 hole. On paper, the Braves would seem to have the pitching advantage in Game 3. That ignores how cold likely Game 3 starter Bryce Elder has been since the All-Star Game, however.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for this NLDS.

How to watch Braves-Phillies Game 3

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11 | Time: 5:07 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Starting pitchers: RHP Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA)

Odds: TBD

Game 3 preview

The Braves scored an exciting come-from-behind victory in Game 2, evening the series as it shifts to a new setting. Atlanta can only hope that Bryce Elder, who struggled throughout the second half, finds some of the magic that allowed him to make his first career All-Star Game. The Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola, who will be making his second start of the postseason. He performed well against the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card Series with seven shutout innings.

Prediction

We want this series to go the distance. That means picking the Phillies to win Nola's start before then losing in Game 4. Pick: Phillies 6, Braves 4.