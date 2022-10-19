Aaron and Austin Nola made MLB history during Wednesday's Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. The two became the first siblings to square off in a pitcher-batter matchup in postseason history, as well as the sixth pair of brothers to play against one another in a postseason series. The most recent brothers to accomplish the feat (Roberto and Sandy Alomar Jr.) did so as part of the 1997 American League Championship Series.

Aaron, a right-handed pitcher who started the game for the Phillies, won the first encounter in the bottom of the second inning when he coerced an inning-ending groundout off the bat of Austin, the Padres' starting catcher. The Fox broadcast interviewed their parents afterward, with their father, A.J., saying simply, "Aaron got him the first at-bat." (A.J., for those wondering, was wearing a Padres hat and a Phillies jersey over a Padres jersey.)

Here's the full list of brothers who have competed against one another as part of a postseason series, courtesy of Sarah Langs of MLB.com and Elias Sports:

Doc and Jimmy Johnston, 1920 World Series

Irish and Bob Meusel, 1921-23 World Series

Ken and Clete Boyer, 1964 World Series

Garth and Dane Iorg, 1985 ALCS

Sandy and Roberto Alomar, 1996 ALDS and 1997 ALCS

"I know his stuff very well," Austin, the 32-year-old older bother, told the Associated Press prior to the game. "We talk a lot about pitching. I use a lot of his knowledge and wisdom to teach me."

For the sake of both Nolas, here's hoping their encounter doesn't end with a broken finger, as was the case with Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton following a late-season outing that saw him surrender a base hit to his brother and Phillies infielder Nick Maton. Phil, in addition to losing bragging rights at Thanksgiving dinner next month, will miss the rest of the postseason.