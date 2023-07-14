Two National League teams who underachieved in the first half of the season will look to start the second half on the right note on Friday evening. The Philadelphia Phillies (48-41) were in the World Series a year ago but are currently outside of Wild Card positioning in the NL, and they'll host the San Diego Padres (43-47), who are under .500 despite having the third-highest payroll in MLB. Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.87 ERA) takes the mound for the Padres opposite Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 2.84) of Philadelphia.

Padres vs. Phillies money line: Padres -115, Phillies -105

Padres vs. Phillies run line: Padres -1.5 (+143)

Padres vs. Phillies over/under: 9.5 runs

SD: Padres are 7-1 on the run line over their last eight games

PHI: The Under is 5-0 when Sanchez starts

Why you should back the Padres



San Diego struggled for much of the pre-All-Star break, but it ended the first half of the season on a high note, winning back-to-back games versus the Mets. San Diego has won five of its last six, with all five victories coming by multiple runs.

Manny Machado has appeared to have regained the form that's made him a six-time All-Star. Since July 1, Machado has a slash line of .406/.472/1.000 with six home runs over the eight games. Meanwhile, Juan Soto remains an on-base machine, ranking first in walks, second in on-base percentage and eighth in OPS.

Why you should back the Phillies

Sanchez has been exactly what the Phillies needed since rejoining the team in mid-June. He has a 2.14 ERA over his last four starts with a 17:2 K:BB over that stretch. As a team, Philadelphia has posted a 3.16 ERA since June 1 which is the best mark in baseball by a wide margin.

Some of Philadelphia's complementary players in its lineup are hoping to pick up where they left off at the All-Star break. Alec Bohm is hitting .367 in July while Bryson Stott is hitting .400 in the month. As a team, the Phillies are hitting .258 which is the fourth-best mark in the National League.

