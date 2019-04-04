Pirates' Corey Dickerson could miss up to a month due to shoulder injury, report says
The Pirates' left fielder was one of their best hitters last season
The Pittsburgh Pirates have gotten off to a rough start in 2019 and we can add another hit to the list, as left fielder Corey Dickerson is injured and could be facing a lengthy absence:
Dickerson, 29, hit .300/.330/.474 (118 OPS+) last season while winning a Gold Glove, posting a career-high 3.8 WAR. In 16 plate appearances this year, he's hit .154 with a home run. He was the Pirates' three-hole hitter in their first three games, so he's obviously an important piece for the club.
Gregory Polanco, Jose Osuna and Lonnie Chisenhall are also injured, so without Dickerson it appears the Pirates' outfield will be Melky Cabrera, Starling Marte and J.B. Shuck.
While there are more high-profile teams struggling to start the season, don't forget about the Pirates. They're 1-3 after blowing two straight games and losing both in extra innings. They also have an entire outfield on the injured list. Bear in mind the NL Central figures to be one of the tougher divisions in baseball, though a few expected contenders are struggling.
It's only been a week, but it's been a tough week in Pittsburgh.
