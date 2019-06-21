Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera suspended four games for throwing gear at umpire

Earlier Friday, we noted that this has been a horrendous week as it pertains to relations between the players and the umpires. First, the Umpires Association criticized Major League Baseball for suspending San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado only one game. Then, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey scolded replay officials for lacking accountability.

These things are said to come in three and, sure enough, the hat trick was completed on Friday afternoon when MLB suspended Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera for four games for throwing gear at (and hitting) an umpire following an ejection.

Here's MLB's release:

Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrúbal Cabrera has received a four-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for throwing equipment from the dugout at Major League Umpire Bill Miller during the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday's game vs. the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement. Unless appealed, Cabrera's suspension is scheduled to begin tonight, when the Rangers are to host the Chicago White Sox. If Cabrera elects to appeal, then the suspension will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

As noted, Cabrera's ejection took place on Wednesday. He disagreed with Bill Miller's strike-three call, and continued to vent during Willie Calhoun's subsequent at-bat. Miller tossed Cabrera, who responded by tossing his batting gloves and elbow pad at Miller, striking him. Take a look:

Can't be doing that.

Cabrera entered Friday hitting .242/.322/.428 (92 OPS+) with 11 home runs.