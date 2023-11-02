For the first time in franchise history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions, but the champions were denied a proper celebration Wednesday. The Arizona Diamondbacks had security guard the Chase Field pool following Game 5 on Wednesday, and the Rangers never did go out to the pool.

Here's the scene:

For what it's worth, D-backs president Derrick Hall said any team would be allowed to celebrate a clincher in the pool earlier this postseason. "They have the right to celebrate wherever they want, however they want," he said. Apparently that does not apply to the World Series winner. The pool was seemingly off-limits Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers started the Chase Field pool party crazy back in 2013, when they jumped into the pool after clinching the NL West title. Hall later called it "classless," and the D-backs had security -- including guards mounted on horseback at times -- guard the pool in subsequent years. Hall said teams could celebrate in the pool this year, though something changed.

A weak move by the D-backs, but also, I doubt the Rangers care. They're still the World Series champions and they'll have a parade waiting for them when they return to Arlington. A pool party would have been pretty fun. Texas will get their rings just the same.

