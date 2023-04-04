Texas Rangers utility player Josh H. Smith was taken to a local hospital for testing after he was struck in the face with a pitch during Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced on its official public relations social media account. The incident occurred in the third inning when Orioles lefty reliever Danny Coulombe had a sinker get away from him. Smith appeared to be struck in the jaw area by the pitch.

The 25-year-old Smith was nevertheless able to walk off on his own after being attended to by the Rangers team trainer.

Smith was playing in his 76th career big-league game. In his first 75, he had accumulated a .198/.314/.249 (65 OPS+) slash line with two home runs and four stolen bases. He's proven to be a versatile defender, having made at least five appearances for the Rangers at three positions: third base, left field, and shortstop. On Monday, he was starting in left field and batting ninth.

The Rangers acquired Smith as part of the six-player trade in July 2021 that sent veteran outfielder Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees. (The Rangers also obtained infielder Ezequiel Duran as part of that swap.) He was originally a second-round pick of the Yankees by way of LSU. At the time of the deal, CBS Sports wrote the following: "Smith's tools are considered to be more average than not, so he'll need to keep hitting."

In a weird twist, Coulombe was only in the game because Orioles starter Kyle Bradish had to leave his start in the second inning after being struck in the foot by a line drive off the bat of Rangers catcher Jonah Heim. Bradish suffered a bruise on said foot, according to the Orioles.