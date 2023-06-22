Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been benched through at least Friday's game because of the way he handles frustration, manager Kevin Cash told reporters Thursday. They also want him to focus on being a better teammate. Cash stressed Franco is a "good kid and good person," and they will work with him to get better.

"Wander is a really good kid and good person. He's a young player that is learning and dealing with the challenges of being a major league player, and some of the frustrations that come with it over the course of this season," Cash told reporters (per Bally Sports). "There's been probably multiple times that the way he has handled his frustrations have not been the way that we ask our players to uphold being the best teammate. That being said, we're going to continue to support Wander as he works through this."

Thursday is the two-year anniversary of Franco's MLB debut. The 22-year-old wunderkind is hitting .287/.349/.455 with home runs and 24 stolen bases this season, and he is third among all players with 3.8 WAR. He is hitting only .192/.246/.269 over his last 13 games, however, and at times he shows his frustration on the field, including by jogging out routine plays.

To be clear, jogging out ground balls is not the same thing as being a bad teammate, and Cash's quotes imply there is something more going on behind the scenes the team wants to address. Franco is a young player who's basically never failed on a baseball field. Part of becoming a big leaguer is learning how to deal with failure and how to be a good teammate.

Taylor Walls will replace Franco at shortstop on Thursday and presumably Friday as well. Walls is hitting .211/.311/.389 with seven home runs this season, though he has slumped badly the last two months, slashing .165/.284/.299 since May 1.

Despite losing three of their last four games and five of their last nine games, the Rays have baseball's best record at 52-25. They open a four-game home series with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.