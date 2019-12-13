Rays sign Japanese outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to two-year deal, per report

The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to terms with outfielder and first baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Topkins adds that the deal will be worth roughly $12 million over two years in addition to the posting fee of around $2.4 million.

Tsutsugo, who recently turned 28, has spent the last 10 seasons with the Yokohama Bay Stars of Japan's Central League. Over that span, he's batted .284/.382/.525 with 205 home runs and 514 unintentional walks in 4,040 plate appearances. He's hit 139 of those home runs over the last four seasons. Here's a closer look at those four seasons:

YEAR PA AVG/OBP/SLG 2B HR RBI BB% K% 2016 561 .322/.430/.680 28 44 110 15.5 18.7 2017 601 .284/.396/.513 31 28 94 15.5 19.1 2018 580 .295/.393/.596 33 38 89 13.8 18.4 2019 557 .272/.388/.511 24 29 79 15.8 25.3

So the Rays are getting a hitter with tremendous patience and outstanding pop from the left side of the plate. Speaking of which, here's a taste of that power from the World Baseball Classic:

Tsutsugo will probably strike out quite a bit in the U.S. major leagues, but he should be steady purveyor of walks and home runs -- i.e., more than enough to make up for some swing and miss. Defensively, he's not going to be an asset. He can man the outfield corners and first base, but he may be best utilized as a DH. As an American League team, the Rays can do just that. Third base is also a very occasional possibility. As Topkin notes, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash and some members of the front office attended Tsutsugo's private workout during the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

The Rays already have lefty hitters Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows, Ji-Man Choi, Kevin Kiermaier and Joey Wendle in the fold, so they figure to be tough on right-handed pitching in 2020.