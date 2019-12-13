Rays sign Japanese outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to two-year deal, per report
The slugger heads to MLB after establishing himself as one of Japan's top power hitters
The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to terms with outfielder and first baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Topkins adds that the deal will be worth roughly $12 million over two years in addition to the posting fee of around $2.4 million.
Tsutsugo, who recently turned 28, has spent the last 10 seasons with the Yokohama Bay Stars of Japan's Central League. Over that span, he's batted .284/.382/.525 with 205 home runs and 514 unintentional walks in 4,040 plate appearances. He's hit 139 of those home runs over the last four seasons. Here's a closer look at those four seasons:
|YEAR
|PA
|AVG/OBP/SLG
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|BB%
|K%
2016
561
.322/.430/.680
28
44
110
15.5
18.7
2017
601
.284/.396/.513
31
28
94
15.5
19.1
2018
580
.295/.393/.596
33
38
89
13.8
18.4
2019
557
.272/.388/.511
24
29
79
15.8
25.3
So the Rays are getting a hitter with tremendous patience and outstanding pop from the left side of the plate. Speaking of which, here's a taste of that power from the World Baseball Classic:
Tsutsugo will probably strike out quite a bit in the U.S. major leagues, but he should be steady purveyor of walks and home runs -- i.e., more than enough to make up for some swing and miss. Defensively, he's not going to be an asset. He can man the outfield corners and first base, but he may be best utilized as a DH. As an American League team, the Rays can do just that. Third base is also a very occasional possibility. As Topkin notes, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash and some members of the front office attended Tsutsugo's private workout during the Winter Meetings in San Diego.
The Rays already have lefty hitters Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows, Ji-Man Choi, Kevin Kiermaier and Joey Wendle in the fold, so they figure to be tough on right-handed pitching in 2020.
