The Tampa Bay Rays (53-45) and the Baltimore Orioles (49-49) round out their four-game series on Thursday. On Wednesday, Tampa Bay halted its four-game skid with a 6-4 win in extra innings over Baltimore. The Rays hope that momentum carries into Thursday's matchup. Ryan Yarbrough (0-5, 5.61 ERA) starts for the Rays. Jordan Lyles (6-8, 4.79 ERA) is on the mound for the Orioles.

The first pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. Baltimore is the slight -105 favorite (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Orioles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Tampa Bay is listed at -115. The over-under for total runs is set at nine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 284-243 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Orioles moneyline: Rays -105, Orioles -115

Rays vs. Orioles run-line: Orioles -1.5 (+170)

Rays vs. Orioles over-under: 9 runs

Why you should back the Rays

Left fielder Randy Arozarena brings a speed element to the diamond for the Rays. Arozarena is able to cover a lot of ground in the outfield while being a legitimate base-stealing threat. He's currently tied for sixth in the league in stolen bases (20). The 27-year-old also leads the team in RBIs (47) and hits (94).

First baseman Ji-Man Choi is a constant offensive threat, owning a compact swing that can push the ball into any gap on the field. Choi has home run power and run-producing qualities. The 31-year-old is batting .266 along with eight dingers and 43 RBIs. He belted a two-run bomb in last night's win.

Why you should back the Orioles

Right fielder Anthony Santander has some power with the ability to consistently get on base. Santander has good athleticism with a solid throwing arm. The 27-year-old has constantly produced offense for this ballclub, ranking first on the team in home runs (17) and RBIs (51). He rolls into this contest on a seven-game hitting streak.

Designated hitter Trey Mancini is a disciplined batter who owns solid power to all parts of the field. Mancini offers position flexibility with the talent to play first base or either corner outfield spot. The 30-year-old is leading the team in batting average (.268) and OBP (.345). He went 2-for-4 with two singles in his last contest.

How to make Orioles vs. Rays picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.5 combined runs.



So who wins Rays vs. Orioles? And which side has all the value?