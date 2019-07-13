Red Sox acquire veteran right-hander Andrew Cashner from Orioles
Boston has added rotation help leading up to the July 31 trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox on Saturday acquired veteran right-hander Andrew Cashner and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles. Headed to the Orioles are infield prospect Noelberth Romero and outfield prospect Elio Prado. The Red Sox announced the deal on Saturday afternoon.
Cashner, 32, this season has pitched to a 3.83 ERA/121 ERA+ with a 2.28 K/BB ratio in 96 1/3 innings for the Orioles. For his career, Cashner owns an ERA+ of 100 across parts of 10 big-league seasons. In Boston, Cashner figures to slot in as the fifth starter behind Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, and Eduardo Rodriguez. Boston of course needs help in the bullpen, and the addition of Cashner will allow Nathan Eovaldi to work as a high-leverage reliever once he returns from his April elbow procedure.
More:
In the event that the Red Sox make the postseason, Cashner could give them additional bullpen depth. Cashner is owed the balance of a $9.5 million salary this season, and his contract includes a $10 million team option for 2020. That option becomes a player option in the event that Cashner reaches a total of 360 innings for the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined. To reach that number, Cashner would need 110 2/3 innings over the remainder of the current regular season, which seems unlikely. As noted above, the Orioles are also sending cash in the trade.
As for the Orioles' return package, Romero, age 17, has a .700 OPS with two home runs in 29 games in the Dominican Summer League while seeing time at third, second, and short. Prado, also 17, has batted .303/.400/.418 with three home runs and 20 walks in 147 plate appearances in the Dominican Summer League. Romero and Prado were both signed out of Venezuela.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Saturday: Cubs have 7-run 1st inning
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
MLB DFS: Best picks, lineups for July 13
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Dodgers vs. Red Sox odds, July 13 picks
SportsLine simulated Saturday's Dodgers vs. Red Sox game 10,000 times
-
Chavez offers up glasses after bad calls
Texas won the game, so it all worked out for Chavez
-
Gordon says no-hitter like Fernandez HR
Gordon was in the lineup for the no-hitter Friday night
-
Angels throw no hitter honoring Skaggs
The Angels first no-hitter in seven years comes at the perfect time