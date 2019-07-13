Red Sox acquire veteran right-hander Andrew Cashner from Orioles

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday acquired veteran right-hander Andrew Cashner and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles. Headed to the Orioles are infield prospect Noelberth Romero and outfield prospect Elio Prado. The Red Sox announced the deal on Saturday afternoon.

The #RedSox today acquired RHP Andrew Cashner and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor league INF Noelberth Romero and minor league OF Elio Prado.



Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 40. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2019

A little bit about the new guy... https://t.co/ZqdAwkBFwL — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2019

Cashner, 32, this season has pitched to a 3.83 ERA/121 ERA+ with a 2.28 K/BB ratio in 96 1/3 innings for the Orioles. For his career, Cashner owns an ERA+ of 100 across parts of 10 big-league seasons. In Boston, Cashner figures to slot in as the fifth starter behind Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, and Eduardo Rodriguez. Boston of course needs help in the bullpen, and the addition of Cashner will allow Nathan Eovaldi to work as a high-leverage reliever once he returns from his April elbow procedure.

More:

Dombrowski: Cashner will be here Sunday and start on Tuesday. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 13, 2019

In the event that the Red Sox make the postseason, Cashner could give them additional bullpen depth. Cashner is owed the balance of a $9.5 million salary this season, and his contract includes a $10 million team option for 2020. That option becomes a player option in the event that Cashner reaches a total of 360 innings for the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined. To reach that number, Cashner would need 110 2/3 innings over the remainder of the current regular season, which seems unlikely. As noted above, the Orioles are also sending cash in the trade.

As for the Orioles' return package, Romero, age 17, has a .700 OPS with two home runs in 29 games in the Dominican Summer League while seeing time at third, second, and short. Prado, also 17, has batted .303/.400/.418 with three home runs and 20 walks in 147 plate appearances in the Dominican Summer League. Romero and Prado were both signed out of Venezuela.