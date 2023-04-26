Red Sox reliever Richard Bleier, who was part of the Orioles' roster from 2017 to 2020, called out inappropriate behavior by some Baltimore fans during the three-game series that took place this week.

According to WEEI, many Red Sox players had complaints against security and fans at Camden Yards on Tuesday night, as multiple Boston relievers were reportedly spit on or sprayed by beer.

Bleier later confirmed the incident in an interview with The Boston Globe that was published on Wednesday.

"Completely inappropriate. I played here and that's not the fan base I remember. It was something I've never seen before," said Bleier, who joined the Red Sox in January. "It's unfortunate, for sure. Hopefully they're doing things that prevent this from happening again. It's definitely not acceptable. I've been in some rough areas in terms of bullpens where we're, like, right in the middle of it, and I've never had that happen before."

The Red Sox won Tuesday night's game by a score of 8-6. However, the Orioles took the series 2-1.

It's been a good season for Baltimore so far, as they have started their 2023 campaign with a 16-8 record. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are 13-13 after losing 2-6 at Baltimore on Wednesday.

Up next, the Orioles will travel to Detroit for a four-game series against the Tigers starting on Thursday. The Red Sox are hosting the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game series starting on Friday.