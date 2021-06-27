The Boston Red Sox are now 6-0 against the New York Yankees this season. Earlier this month, the Red Sox went into Yankee Stadium and swept the Yankees. Sunday, the Red Sox triumphed, 9-2, in Fenway Park to complete their second straight sweep of the Bronx Bombers.

Of note here was the Yankees' highly compensated ace, Gerrit Cole, took the hill and was blitzed for four runs in the first inning with the big blow coming in the form of a three-run shot from Rafael Devers.

Cole would end up allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in five innings. He coughed up three home runs, which ties his career-worst mark.

This was just the eighth time in Cole's 220 career starts that he allowed at least six runs and it's the first time he's done so as a member of the Yankees. Five of his previous seven outings with at least six runs allowed came with the Pirates back in 2016-17, too, so this was a very uncharacteristic start.

Much will be made of this start in New York, too, for several reasons.

First off, Cole's contract will be bandied about. He's on a nine-year, $324 million deal, and with that comes the responsibility of playing "stopper" when the team is in a rut. He didn't do so Sunday.

Secondly, there's the whole foreign substance issue. Remember, Cole didn't cover himself in glory when asked about using them earlier this month. And now he has a bad outing like this the week that MLB started checking pitchers on the field.

The bottom line is the Red Sox have owned the Yankees thus far. They move to 47-31 and have the look of a playoff team. The Yankees fall to 40-37 and seem to be in disarray.