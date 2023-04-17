The Boston Red Sox look for the four-game series sweep over the Los Angeles Angels when they meet in a Patriots' Day matchup on Monday in Boston. The Angels (7-8), who have lost three in a row, are 4-5 on the road this season. The Red Sox (8-8), who have won three in a row, are 5-4 at home. Boston has won five of the past six matchups between the teams, and are 71-54 all-time on Patriots' Day.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 11:10 a.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -165 favorite on the money line (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Angels vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Angels vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Angels money line: Angels -165, Red Sox +140

Red Sox vs. Angeles over/under: 8.5 runs

Red Sox vs. Angels run line: Angels -1.5 (-105)

LAA: The Angels are 6-1 in their last seven when their opponent scores two runs or less in their previous game

BOS: The Red Sox are 4-1 in their last five games following a win

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston is expected to send right-hander Brayan Bello to the mound to make his season debut. Bello pitched in 13 games, making 11 starts in 2022. He went 2-8 with a 4.71 ERA. In 57.1 innings, he allowed 75 hits, 34 runs -- 30 earned -- while walking 27 and striking out 55. His best game was a 5-3 win over Texas on Sept. 3. In six innings, he allowed just three hits, no runs and one walk, while striking out five.

Right fielder Alex Verdugo is among Boston's top hitters. He has hits in five of the past six games, and has six multi-hit games on the season. In a 7-6 loss to Pittsburgh on April 3, Verdugo went 3-for-5. In 16 games, he is batting .317 with one home run, six RBI and 12 runs scored. In 18 career games against the Angels, he has two doubles, one homer and three RBI.

Why you should back the Angels

Los Angeles will counter with right-hander Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 0.47 ERA). In three starts this season, he has allowed just one earned run. Ohtani has won each of his last two starts, including a 2-0 victory over Washington on Tuesday. In that game, he pitched seven innings and allowed just one hit, five walks and struck out six. In four career starts against Boston, he is 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA. In 23 innings, he has allowed six earned runs on 19 hits with four walks and 22 strikeouts.

Helping power the Angels offense is right fielder Hunter Renfroe. He has five multi-hit games this season, including a 3-for-5 performance in a 12-11 loss to Toronto on April 9. In that game, he doubled, homered and drove in four runs. For the season, Renfroe is hitting .268 with three homers, 11 RBI and nine runs scored. In 13 career games against Boston, he is hitting .286 with five doubles, five homers and 14 RBI.

How to make Angels vs. Red Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 9.3 runs.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Angels? And which side of the money line has all the value?