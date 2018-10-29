Red Sox vs. Dodgers: 2018 World Series schedule, how to watch, live stream, TV channel, start time
The Red Sox are your 2018 World Series champs
The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason is officially in the books. The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to earn the right to be called World Series champs.
The Red Sox led baseball with a 108-54 record that resulted in an AL East division crown and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Boston continued its dominance, losing only three times and putting up a plus-37 run differential in the postseason.
Below you'll find the World Series schedule, scores and results. First, though, let's take a look at the bracket that landed us here:
2018 World Series results
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Tue., Oct. 23
8:09 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston
Fox
Wed., Oct. 24
8:09 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston
Fox
Fri., Oct. 26
8:09 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles
Fox
Sat., Oct. 27
8:09 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles
Fox
Sun., Oct. 28
8:15 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles
Fox
*- if necessary
