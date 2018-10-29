Red Sox vs. Dodgers: 2018 World Series schedule, how to watch, live stream, TV channel, start time

The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason is officially in the books. The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to earn the right to be called World Series champs.

The Red Sox led baseball with a 108-54 record that resulted in an AL East division crown and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Boston continued its dominance, losing only three times and putting up a plus-37 run differential in the postseason.

Below you'll find the World Series schedule, scores and results. First, though, let's take a look at the bracket that landed us here:

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

2018 World Series results

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV Score/Recap Tue., Oct. 23 8:09 p.m. Los Angeles at Boston Fox BOS 8-4 Wed., Oct. 24 8:09 p.m. Los Angeles at Boston Fox BOS 4-2 Fri., Oct. 26 8:09 p.m. Boston at Los Angeles Fox LAD 3-2 (F/18) Sat., Oct. 27 8:09 p.m. Boston at Los Angeles Fox BOS 9-6 Sun., Oct. 28 8:15 p.m. Boston at Los Angeles Fox BOS 5-1

*- if necessary