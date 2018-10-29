Red Sox vs. Dodgers: 2018 World Series schedule, how to watch, live stream, TV channel, start time

The Red Sox are your 2018 World Series champs

The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason is officially in the books. The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to earn the right to be called World Series champs.

The Red Sox led baseball with a 108-54 record that resulted in an AL East division crown and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Boston continued its dominance, losing only three times and putting up a plus-37 run differential in the postseason.

Below you'll find the World Series schedule, scores and results. First, though, let's take a look at the bracket that landed us here:

mlb-playoff-bracket-red-sox-dodgers.jpg
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

2018 World Series results

DateTime (ET)MatchupTVScore/Recap

Tue., Oct. 23

8:09 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston

Fox

BOS 8-4

Wed., Oct. 24

8:09 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston

Fox

BOS 4-2 

Fri., Oct. 26

8:09 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles

Fox

LAD 3-2 (F/18)  

Sat., Oct. 27

8:09 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles

Fox

BOS 9-6  

Sun., Oct. 28

8:15 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles

Fox

BOS 5-1

*- if necessary  

