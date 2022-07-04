July 4th marks the start of an intriguing series between AL East rivals. The Boston Red Sox welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to Fenway Park to begin a three-game set. Tampa Bay won two of three games in the first series of the year between the squads. Boston enters at 44-35, with Tampa Bay bringing a 43-36 record into Monday's game.

First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9.5 in the latest Rays vs. Red Sox odds. Before making any Red Sox vs. Rays picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. and it is 271-232 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning well over $500 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Rays, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Rays money line: Red Sox -125, Rays +105

Red Sox vs. Rays over-under: 9.5 runs

Red Sox vs. Rays run line: Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

TB: The Rays are 18-19 in road games

BOS: The Red Sox are 20-16 in home games

Red Sox vs. Rays picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Rays



Tampa Bay's team speed is impressive and puts pressure on the opposition. The Rays are No. 2 in the American League with 55 stolen bases, and Tampa Bay also has 11 triples already this season. The Rays also project well in the pitching department for Monday's game, beginning with Jalen Beeks to start the game. The 28-year-old left-hander may not stay in the game long as an opener, but he has a 2.91 ERA since the beginning of the 2020 campaign and a 2.70 ERA in 2022. That includes 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.08 WHIP this season.

Beeks is stellar with a 1.76 ERA on the road, and he can hand the ball to an effective bullpen. Tampa Bay's relief corps has a 3.36 ERA this season, and the Rays are No. 3 in the American League in walking only 3.06 per nine innings with a reliever on the mound. Boston's offense is below the AL average in home runs, triples, and stolen bases this season, and the Rays will have opportunities to find success.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston's offense is hard to stop. The Red Sox boast league-leading marks in batting average, hits and doubles, setting an impressive pace along the way. Boston also sits comfortably in the top five of the American League in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, total bases, and runs scored, and the Red Sox have a potential MVP candidate in Rafael Devers. Devers entered the holiday weekend leading the American League in hits and doubles, and Boston's lineup is also filled with quality depth.

On the mound, Boston's bullpen is above-average in the American League in ERA and strikeout rate, with starting pitcher Michael Wacha enjoying a fruitful 2022 campaign. Wacha has a 2.69 ERA this season with a 1.11 WHIP and only 0.9 home runs allowed per nine innings. Opponents have a paltry .621 OPS against Wacha, and he sports a 1.39 ERA in home starts at Fenway Park.

How to make Rays vs. Red Sox picks

SportsLine's model is projecting 10.2 total runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Rays? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.