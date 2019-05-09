Red Sox White House visit: Alex Cora says trip has not divided Boston's clubhouse

The Boston Red Sox may be without their manager and a handful of players when they visit the White House to celebrate their 2018 World Series victory on Thursday afternoon. But Alex Cora says that does not mean they are divided in the clubhouse.

Cora told ESPN on Wednesday that Wednesday night's 2-1 extra-innings win is a prime example that the team remains united on the field despite split decisions about a trip to President Donald Trump's White House.

Cora, who from Puerto Rico, said earlier in the week he would "not feel comfortable" celebrating alongside President Trump and his administration after the U.S. government's response to Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico in 2017. An outspoken critic of Trump's handling of relief efforts on the island, Cora confirmed he would not be accepting an invitation to the White House after several of his players, including David Price and Mookie Betts, said the same.

But he doesn't believe his decision -- or those of Red Sox like Heath Hembree and J.D. Martinez who are expected to go -- means the team is divided against itself.

"There's been a lot of talk about what's going on tomorrow and the clubhouse and we're divided with race and politics," Cora said Wednesday, per ESPN. "Those kids went out there and played their hearts out. We know who we are in the clubhouse. I know a lot of people doubt that, but we did what we did last year and canceled the noise. We showed up every day, and we played.

"...There's a group going home," Cora continued. "There's a group going to the White House. Friday, we get back to playing baseball."

According to Boston.com, 16 players and executives from the 2018 Red Sox have said they will be making the trip to meet with Trump and White House officials in celebration of their championship, while eight players are not planning to go. Another seven players have not made their intentions known and may or may not be part of the visit.