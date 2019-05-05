Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not make White House visit, cites Trump administration's handling of Hurricane Maria
'I do not feel comfortable celebrating in the White House,' Cora said in a statement
When the Boston Red Sox visit the White House on Thursday to celebrate their World Series victory last fall, they'll be without a number of notable figures. Previously David Price, Mookie Betts, and Rafael Devers (among others) had announced they would not attend. Manager Alex Cora will also pass on the opportunity, per a written statement he made to Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día.
Cora is abstaining due to how President Donald Trump's administration responded to Hurricane Maria. Here's part of his explanation, as translated from Spanish:
"Although the government of the United States has helped, there is still a long way to go, that is OUR reality. I have continually used my voice so that we Puerto Ricans are not forgotten and my absence is not different. Therefore, at this moment, I do not feel comfortable celebrating in the White House."
Cora has been an outspoken critic of President Trump's handling of relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
