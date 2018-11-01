Red Sox manager Alex Cora on White House visit: 'Whatever we decide is going to be respected'

The Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series last weekend, knocking off the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. To the victors go the spoils, the parades, and (typically) the visits to the White House. The Red Sox, for their part, remain uncommitted on whether or not they'll travel to Washington, D.C. as part of their championship reign. Here's how Red Sox skipper Alex Cora addressed the topic on Thursday, per Chris Smith of MassLive:

"I've been using this platform (as manager) the right way the whole time," Cora said here at Fenway Park on Thursday. "Whatever we decide is going to be respected. And if we decide to go, I will use my platform the right way."

Cora went on to state that he "respects" President Donald Trump and noted the Red Sox have players with a variety of nationalities.

Cora, who was born in Puerto Rico, had previously taken issue with Trump's tweets about the death toll stemming from Hurricane Maria. "I hate that people make it a political issue," Cora said in September. "This is about human beings."

The Red Sox would not be the first of the four major professional sports championship teams to not visit the White House during Trump's presidency. The NBA's Golden State Warriors, who had their invite rescinded, instead spent their day in D.C. with local children. The 2018 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles had their visit canceled in June. In baseball, the Houston Astros did visit the White House following their 2017 World Series title.