Red Sox World Series parade: Details announced for championship celebration in Boston

The Boston Red Sox cemented their legacy as one of the best baseball teams of all time on Sunday night, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 to win the 2018 World Series. With 119 wins between the regular season and playoffs, the Red Sox and their fans had plenty of celebrating to do this year. They'll party again on Wednesday, October 31 for their World Series parade.

Boston city officials announced the details of the parade Monday morning. Full information can be found here.

Red Sox World Series parade details

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 31

Time: 11 a.m.

Start: Boylston Street beside Fenway Park

End: Staniford Street

Boston will break out duck boats for the team to ride through the city. It's a tradition in Boston, and city officials enjoyed pointing out they have gotten used to hosting these kinds of events in recent years. Here's video of the announcement from Mayor Marty Walsh and other city officials.

Yes, it falls on Halloween, so hopefully we see some great costumes in the crowd. If you're a Red Sox fan who would rather wear the championship attire, you can find that here.