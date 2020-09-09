Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are still pursuing becoming owners of the New York Mets, according to the New York Post. This comes after the fact that billionaire Steve Cohen was granted exclusive negotiations in the bidding process. Still, Lopez and Rodrgiuez have their hopes up. This week, they guaranteed that they would have a payroll of $225 million and would win a World Series within 10 years if Lopez was the control person.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson weighed in on why it was irresponsible for Lopez to make those promises.

"A-Rod and J-Lo show that they have zero experience," Samson said. "Don't make promises that you don't know that you can keep. There's a reason that the Mets payroll isn't $225 million: they can't afford it. And if they can't afford it, you think that you can come in and run the team so much better that you'll have a payroll of $225 million.

He went on to note that "the only teams that ever have payrolls approaching that are the Red Sox, Yankees, Dodgers, and Cubs."

Samson simply believes that these goals are very lofty for Lopez and Rodriguez if they do end up buying the Mets -- which, at this point, still looks very much like a longshot. Besides both of them not having any ownership experience, this is a franchise that has only won two World Series titles.