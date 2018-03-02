Seahawks QB Russell Wilson strikes out in spring training at-bat for Yankees
Wilson got his chance for baseball glory in the fifth inning, and he whiffed
As everyone knows by now, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is in camp with the New York Yankees. On Friday, Wilson got an at-bat during the fifth inning of the Yankees game against the Atlanta Braves -- his first since 2011.
After walking up to the plate with Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" blaring over the loudspeakers as his walk-up music, Wilson struck out against left-hander Max Fried, swinging through a high 2-2 fastball:
To Wilson's credit, he took a couple of nice hacks and didn't look totally overmatched, which is saying something given the circumstances. Heck, Fried even showed Wilson some respect by throwing him a hook early in the sequence. Giancarlo Stanton then walked to the plate, providing the sporting world with quite the unusual sight: the reigning NL MVP batting behind a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
Wilson, of course, played professional baseball prior to his football career. Formerly a fourth-round pick of the Colorado Rockies, he hit .229/.354/.356 in 93 games across two seasons and levels. Safe to say, Wilson made the right decision by returning to the gridiron.
