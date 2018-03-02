Seahawks QB Russell Wilson strikes out in spring training at-bat for Yankees

As everyone knows by now, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is in camp with the New York Yankees. On Friday, Wilson got an at-bat during the fifth inning of the Yankees game against the Atlanta Braves -- his first since 2011.

After walking up to the plate with Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" blaring over the loudspeakers as his walk-up music, Wilson struck out against left-hander Max Fried, swinging through a high 2-2 fastball:

To Wilson's credit, he took a couple of nice hacks and didn't look totally overmatched, which is saying something given the circumstances. Heck, Fried even showed Wilson some respect by throwing him a hook early in the sequence. Giancarlo Stanton then walked to the plate, providing the sporting world with quite the unusual sight: the reigning NL MVP batting behind a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Wilson, of course, played professional baseball prior to his football career. Formerly a fourth-round pick of the Colorado Rockies, he hit .229/.354/.356 in 93 games across two seasons and levels. Safe to say, Wilson made the right decision by returning to the gridiron.