The Los Angeles Angels have developed a habit of losing games that feature historic or otherwise brilliant performances (usually by Shohei Ohtani and/or Mike Trout). It's happened often enough over the years to become a trope. Alas, it happened again on Friday night in a loss versus the Tampa Bay Rays, when the Angels became the first team since the 2017 Detroit Tigers to both hit a grand slam and convert a triple play in the same game.

The Angels took a 5-1 lead in the second inning as Ohtani launched his second career grand slam and his 43rd home run of the season, tying him for the most in the majors alongside Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson.

The introduction already spoiled where this is going, so let's cut to the chase. The Angels would not hold onto that lead for long. The Rays sliced into it in the fourth inning, and then scored the equalizer in the fifth. Both clubs would plate a run in the sixth, resulting in a 6-6 tie heading into the late innings.

The Rays notched a pair of singles to begin the top of the ninth inning, giving them runners at the corners with nobody out. That's when Harold Ramirez hit a grounder to a drawn-in infield. Shortstop Luis Rengifo recorded the first out by tossing the ball to second baseman Brandon Drury, who then threw to debuting first baseman Nolan Schanuel for out No. 2. Schanuel, to his credit, was aware enough to then fire the ball home, where catcher Logan O'Hoppe had more than enough time to place a tag on a charging Yandy Díaz to complete the triple play and end the threat:

Schanuel, promoted to the majors on Friday less than two months after being drafted, became the first player to contribute to a triple play in their MLB debut since Sal Fasano in April 1996, according to MLB's Sarah Langs.

The Angels couldn't manufacture a run in the ninth and then gave up three in the top of the 10th to fall 9-6.

For Schanuel's sake, here's hoping he doesn't become the latest Angels player who gets used to making history in defeat.