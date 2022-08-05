The Los Angeles Angels have been making history all season -- not all of it good -- and it continued again Thursday afternoon. The Halos slugged seven home runs in their loss to the Oakland Athletics, tying the major league record for homers in a loss. They are the sixth team to lose while going deep seven times.

Shohei Ohtani (who else?) led the way with two home runs. Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak, Kurt Suzuki, Jared Walsh and Taylor Ward all went deep as well. All seven home runs were solo homers.

The Angels are the first team in history to score at least seven runs in a game and have every run come on a solo homer. Only twice before had a team scored as many as six runs in game while hitting only solo homers. The A's did it in 1991 and the Toronto Blue Jays did it in 2010.

Here are the five other teams to hit seven home runs in a loss:

Date Team Opponent Final score July 28, 2021 Twins White Sox DET 17, MIN 14 Aug. 12, 2020 Blue Jays Marlins MIA 14, TOR 10 in 10 innings June 25, 2017 White Sox Blue Jays TOR 10, CWS 8 Aug. 8, 2004 Tigers Red Sox BOS 11, DET 9 May 28, 1995 Tigers White Sox CWS 14, DET 12

This Angels season has now featured a no-hitter (Reid Detmers on May 10), a cycle (Walsh on June 11), an Immaculate Inning (Detmers on July 31), a franchise record 14-game losing streak, four managers (Joe Maddon, interim Phil Nevin, plus fill-ins Ray Montgomery and Bill Haselman while others were serving suspensions) and now the most home runs in a loss in MLB history. This remains the truest tweet to ever be tweeted:

Thursday's loss dropped the Angels to 44-61 on the season. They are 23-50 since starting the season 21-11. The Angels have not been to the postseason since 2014 and haven't won a postseason game since 2009.