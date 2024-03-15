Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani suddenly announced his marriage in February, but kept details on his wife a secret. Now, thanks to photos from Ohtani and the Dodgers, we have more details.

In an Instagram post on Feb. 29, Ohtani announced that he had gotten married but didn't provide much more information. On Thursday, Ohtani and the Dodgers posted photos of the team boarding a plane for South Korea, where they will open their season against the San Diego Padres next week.

In those pictures, Ohtani posed with his wife, whom CBS News identified as former Japanese professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka. She spent several seasons with the Fujitsu Red Wave before retiring in 2023.

It has been a busy offseason for Ohtani, who also signed a massive $700 million contract with the Dodgers while also tying the knot. When he announced his marriage, Ohtani did so with a very low-key post.

"To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make," Ohtani wrote on Instagram. "Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married.

"I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support."

Ohtani is expected to make his highly anticipated Dodgers debut against the Padres in Seoul next Wednesday. That will be the first of a two-game Seoul Series to kick off the MLB season.