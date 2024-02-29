A busy offseason has gotten even busier for Los Angeles Dodgers slugger/starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani. Just months after signing with his new team, Ohtani revealed he is also off the market in another capacity.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Ohtani revealed he recently got married.

"To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make," Ohtani posted on Instagram. "Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married.

"I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support."

Ohtani didn't reveal his new wife's identity in the social media post. However, the Japanese version of his announcement reportedly asked that members of the media forgo "conducting unauthorized interview[s]," and that he'd announce more information regarding the big news during an interview Friday.

The Dodgers signed Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract in December 2024. The versatile power hitter is deferring $680 million of the contract until it expires in 2033.