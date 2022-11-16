The Seattle Mariners have obtained All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Blue Jays are expected to receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and lefty pitching prospect Adam Macko in return, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

Hernández, 30 years old, is scheduled to hit free agency after next season. In 2022, he batted .267/.316/.491 (127 OPS+) with 25 home runs and six stolen bases. His contributions were worth an estimated 2.8 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball-Reference.

Swanson, 29, had the best season of his big-league career in 2022. He made 57 appearances (only one of those a start) and amassed a 1.68 ERA (222 ERA+) and a 7.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio ratio in 53 innings. He works with a three-pitch mix: a low-90s fastball, a splitter, and a slider. He's under team control through the 2025 season.

Macko, 21, is a small left-hander who struck out 14.1 batters per nine innings across eight minor-league starts this season.

