The Cubs postponed their home game because of weather; the White Sox did not
One city, two different ideas of when it's OK to play baseball
Stereotypes are simple-minded and often harmful. Sometimes, however, events conspire to reinforce certain stereotypes. Speaking of which, we present the following dispatches from the nexus of baseball and Chicago atmospheric conditions ...
And ...
So the Cubs postponed their Monday home opener because of overnight snowfall. Meantime roughly 10 miles south, the White Sox elected to play their home game against the Rays. So, yeah, the pampered yuppies of the north side can't handle the snow, but the hardscrabble, blue-collar south siders can. Really, though, it's the White Sox's grounds crew that saved the day ...
Yep, that's some hustle right there. Famed head groundskeeper Roger Bossard (a.k.a, "The Sodfather") and his crew used their mowers as ad-hoc snow plows, and that's the main reason the Sox were able to play some baseball on Monday. Also, the Cubs have a scheduled day off on Tuesday, while the Sox don't have a day off until Thursday, April 19. Thus, the Cubs weren't as desperate to get their game in. As well, Wrigley Field is 77 years older than Guaranteed Rate Field, which means the former is perhaps less state-of-the-art when it comes to handling the elements. Above all, there's this from The Sodfather himself ...
All of that, though, shouldn't prevent this municipal disconnect from affirming dearly held beliefs about the other team. For instance ...
And ...
And ...
And ...
You get the idea. Of course, not all Cubs fans were cozy by the fire on this frigid April afternoon ...
In the end, perhaps the joke was on the White Sox. Is it worth playing in frigid temps if you're just going to lose to the Rays (TB 5, CHW 4), who are both hapless and devoid of hap? No, some would say.
Play ball, people. Or not.
