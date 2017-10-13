The Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 1 fan of the day: It's 'Super Astro'
Let's briefly say hello to 'Super Astro'
HOUSTON -- In advance of ALCS Game 1 between the Yankees and Astros, please say hello to your Fan of the Day ...
Here we have Carlos, or if you prefer to address him by his nom de sports, "Super Astro." He started taking back the streets of Minute Maid Park this season, which means the Astros have never not won 102 games and AL West title on Super Astro's watch. Should we enjoy a close-up of that championship belt? Yea and also verily ...
Super Astro made that belt himself, he tells CBS Sports in an exclusive of unimaginable dimensions. Now the rapid-fire Q&A ...
Super power: "Getting people fired up for Astros games."
Favorite player: "Carlos Correa."
Least favorite Yankee: "The whole team. I can't pick one out of that. I just don't like New York."
Favorite Yankee: ". . ."
Is that a tough question?: "Yeah. I don't know. I don't really like New York. If you're not with us, I don't like him."
[Bystander: "Judge. It's Judge."]
Do you dislike the Yankees more than you dislike the Rangers?: "No."
Prediction for Game 1: "Keuchel gives us seven. We get a 6-2 win today."
Prediction for the ALCS: "Astros in five."
Super Astro, people. Respect is what you shall give him. You shall do this because he is the Fan of the Day.
-
Seager questionable for NLCS Game 1
There's still a chance the star shortstop could play
-
Get to know Minute Maid Park
Let's get acquainted with the ballpark that will play host to Games 1 and 2 of the ALCS
-
ALCS Game 1 lineups: Holliday in for NYY
Holliday has not played since the final game of the regular season
-
2017 NLCS preview: Cubs vs. Dodgers
Here is everything you need to know going into the 2017 NLCS
-
Cubs vs. Dodgers NLCS odds, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the 2017 NLCS 10,000 times with surprising re...
-
How to watch Yankees-Astros Game 1
The Astros will look to continue their dominance against the scrappy Yankees
Add a Comment