Let's briefly say hello to 'Super Astro'

HOUSTON -- In advance of ALCS Game 1 between the Yankees and Astros, please say hello to your Fan of the Day ... 

Here we have Carlos, or if you prefer to address him by his nom de sports, "Super Astro." He started taking back the streets of Minute Maid Park this season, which means the Astros have never not won 102 games and AL West title on Super Astro's watch. Should we enjoy a close-up of that championship belt? Yea and also verily ... 

Super Astro made that belt himself, he tells CBS Sports in an exclusive of unimaginable dimensions. Now the rapid-fire Q&A ... 

Super power: "Getting people fired up for Astros games."

Favorite player: "Carlos Correa."

Least favorite Yankee: "The whole team. I can't pick one out of that. I just don't like New York."

Favorite Yankee: ". . ."

Is that a tough question?: "Yeah. I don't know. I don't really like New York. If you're not with us, I don't like him."

[Bystander: "Judge. It's Judge."]

Do you dislike the Yankees more than you dislike the Rangers?: "No."

Prediction for Game 1: "Keuchel gives us seven. We get a 6-2 win today."

Prediction for the ALCS: "Astros in five."

Super Astro, people. Respect is what you shall give him. You shall do this because he is the Fan of the Day.  

