Tigers pull off historic gambling upset against Astros

What is believed to be the biggest upset in baseball history, gambling-wise, has transpired. The Tigers beat the Astros and their former ace Justin Verlander, 2-1 (box score), on Wednesday night.

Prior to the game, ESPN.com posted a story noting that their sources indicated the Astros being favored at -500 was the largest in at least 15 years and "likely longer." They reported that the previous heaviest favorite was -485 with the Dodgers over the Braves in 2016 (the Dodgers won).

Gamblers still kept loading up on Verlander and the Astros, however, and the MGM Grand ran all the way to -600 in time for the first pitch. That's amazing.

For those unaware, -600 means you have to bet $600 in order to win $100 or $60 to win $10, etc. With the margin so thin, it's almost not even worth the action, since the winner isn't guaranteed.

Sure enough, the Tigers came through. Someone betting $100 on the Tigers just won $600.

Smart bettors can make money on baseball, but it's generally the toughest professional sport in which casual gamblers can succeed on a daily basis. Let Wednesday's result in Houston serve as a good illustration there.