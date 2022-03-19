The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year deal with starting pitcher Michael Pineda, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. He'll receive $5.5 million with a chance to earn an additional $2.5 million in incentives, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Pineda, 33 years old, spent last season with the Minnesota Twins. In 22 appearances (21 of them starts), he accumulated a 3.62 ERA (117 ERA+) and a 4.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Across three total seasons with the Twins, he had a 3.80 ERA (116 ERA+) and a 4.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 282 innings pitched.

Pineda entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports as the 32nd best free agent available. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Pineda required three injured list stints last season, including one for right elbow inflammation and another for a strained oblique. He hasn't started 30 games or more in a single season since 2016. Though you don't know how much of him you're going to get, you do know what he'll deliver when he's available as his game is mostly untouched. Pineda has lost some velocity (he was down to 90 mph in 2021) and he remains home-run prone, but his gyro slider remains his most effective offering and he still fills up the strike zone. It's probably safest to peg him as a back-end starter heading forward. Another short-term deal, either a year or two in length, seems likely.

Pineda is the fifth notable addition the Tigers have made to their roster this offseason, joining catcher Tucker Barnhart, shortstop Javier Báez, left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez, and left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin.

Pineda and Rodriguez are likely to form two-fifths of a rotation that will also include former top prospects Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and either Matt Manning or Wily Peralta, who rejoined the Tigers earlier this week on a minor-league contract.