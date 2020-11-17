The arrival of the offseason means that it's time to rank stuff. Already this winter, we've sized up the 60 best free agents, both on an overall and positional basis. There's no law that prevents us from ranking minor-league players in addition to their big-league counterparts. As such, we're going to spend the winter evaluating every team's farm system.

The lack of a minor-league season makes that more of a challenge this year. It doesn't help that some teams opted against sharing video and data from their alternate-site camps with the rest of the league. As such, we've opted against overthinking this. Our rankings will essentially be the same as they were last winter with a few changes. First, we'll exclude anyone who graduated by exhausting their rookie eligibility; second, we'll replace them with draftees or other worthy prospects; and third, and lastly, we'll present the information in a new format.

In every article in this series, you'll find a team's top five prospects as well as five others we felt like including, either because of their promise or some other reason. For those top five prospects, you'll find a quick summation of their pros (their saving grace, if one will) and their cons (their fault line), as well as beefier report and our attempt to peg their "likeliest outcome."

These rankings were compiled by talking to industry folks -- scouts, analysts, and other evaluators -- and include a touch of our own evaluative biases. Remember, that this is more of an art than a science, and that the write-ups matter more than the rankings themselves.

Now, let's get on to the top five prospects in the Detroit Tigers system.

1. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Age (as of 4/1/2021): 21

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

Acquired: No. 1 pick in 2020 draft (Arizona State)

Highest level: NCAA

Saving grace: Well-rounded bat

Fault line: Right-handed first baseman

Scouting report: Torkelson became the first collegiate first baseman to ever go No. 1 when the Tigers popped him out of Arizona State (they announced him as a third baseman at the time). While it's fair to have reservations about almost any and every right-handed first baseman, there's a lot to like here. He has the bat speed, strength, and barrel control to hit balls long and hard; the approach to accept walks and keep his strikeout rate in check; and the mind to make on-the-fly adjustments to his swing or gameplan. Torkelson probably won't add a ton of value positionally or on the basepaths; he won't have to in order to be a quality part of a lineup.

Likeliest outcome: Quick-moving, middle-of-the-order hitter

2. Casey Mize, RHP

Age (as of 4/1/2021): 23

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

Acquired: No. 1 pick in 2018 draft (Auburn)

Highest level: MLB

Saving grace: Polish

Fault line: Injury history

Scouting report: Mize's first tour of duty in the majors didn't go as well as expected. The Tigers limited him to 20 batters or fewer in all but one of his seven outings, yet he still accumulated a 6.99 ERA with suboptimal peripherals to match. Mize's splitter, his signature offering, wasn't all that effective as an out pitch: opponents hit .313 against it and by year's end he was throwing it less and less frequently. There's no sense overreacting to a small sample during a plague year, but it's fair to write that Mize disappointed. He'll get another shot in '21.

Likeliest outcome: No. 2 starter, maybe?

3. Matt Manning, RHP

Age (as of 4/1/2021): 23

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds

Acquired: Ninth pick in the 2016 draft (Sheldon High School, California)

Highest level: Double-A

Saving grace: Athleticism, fastball-curveball combination

Fault line: Injury

Scouting report: There was an argument to be made last winter that Manning should have been the No. 1 prospect in Detroit's system based on his cleaner bill of health. Naturally, what with the law of attraction and whatnot, Manning missed his chance at debuting this season because he was sidelined by a strained forearm -- often a precursor to Tommy John surgery. If Manning can avoid surgery or a prolonged setback, he ought to plant his flag in the majors in 2021. He has a good fastball-curveball combination and he has made strides with his changeup. Add in his frame and athleticism, and maybe he'll end up being better than Mize after all.

Likeliest outcome: Mid-rotation starter

4. Riley Greene, OF

Age (as of 4/1/2021): 20

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Acquired: No. 5 pick in the 2019 draft (Paul J. Hagerty High School, Florida)

Highest level: A-ball

Saving grace: Offensive potential

Fault line: Limited secondary value

Scouting report: Greene became the second prep player off the board in '19 (behind only Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.) on the strength of his bat. He isn't going to stick in center field and he doesn't have the arm for right, but there's a chance he becomes a plus hitter who contributes solid to good marks in average, on-base, and slugging. There's also a chance he's the only member of Detroit's top five who will retain his rookie eligibility heading into 2022.

Likeliest outcome: Bat-heavy left fielder

5. Tarik Skubal, LHP

Age (as of 4/1/2021): 24

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Acquired: Ninth-round pick in 2018 draft (Seattle University)

Highest level: MLB

Saving grace: Potent fastball

Fault line: Developing secondaries

Scouting report: Skubal was one of the biggest pop-up successes of the 2019 minor-league season, posting a 2.42 ERA and striking out more than 13 batters per nine against Double- and Triple-A competition. Predictably, Skubal made his big-league debut this year, showing off a mid-90s fastball with good carry that serves as the best pitch in his arsenal, as well as three others that could be average or better. Skubal is already responsible for seven of the nine starts taken by Seattle University pitchers; he's going to continue to expand his share of that total.

Likeliest outcome: No. 4 starter

Five others to know