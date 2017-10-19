Tigers will reportedly hire former Twins boss Ron Gardenhire as their new manager

The Detroit Tigers have reportedly decided on their new manager, and here's a hint -- it's someone familiar with the American League Central.

That someone? Former Minnesota Twins skipper Ron Gardenhire, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal:

The Detroit Tigers have identified Ron Gardenhire as the manager they wish to hire, pending the completion of a contract, Major League sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Gardenhire managed the Twins from 2002-2014. Over those 13 seasons, he won 50.7 percent of his games and oversaw 27 playoff games. Unfortunately, Gardenhire's Twins went 6-21 in the tournament, with four of those wins coming in his first year. Gardenhire was dismissed after 2014 -- by that point he'd navigated Minnesota to four consecutive losing seasons.

More recently, Gardenhire served as bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He missed about a month early in the season after undergoing surgery to remove his cancerous prostate.

It's worth noting that while Gardenhire isn't known for his tactical ability, he is a drastic departure from former manager Brad Ausmus in that he enters the job with a wealth of experience. Ausmus, on the other hand, had never managed before.

Gardenhire won't have an easy task ahead of him if he's to lead the Tigers to the postseason anytime soon. Detroit began rebuilding during the summer, and finished the year 64-98. The Tigers will pick first in next summer's draft.