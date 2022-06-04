Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat used an inappropriate nickname for New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes when the Twins faced the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. While watching Chris Archer strike out Miguel Cabrera, the 83-year-old said Cortes was one of his favorite pitchers but referred to him as "Nestor the Molester."

"'Nestor the Molester,' Nestor Cortes," Kaat said. "Angles and different speeds. He's a pitcher."

This isn't the first time Kaat said something inappropriate while calling a game. Last October, he made an insensitive comment toward White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, an infielder from Cuba. Kaat said he wanted a "40-acre field full of" Moncadas, a choice of words he apologized for later in the broadcast.

Twins vice president of communications and content Dustin Morse spoke to Kaat about this week's incident after the broadcast ended, according to a report from the Associated Press. Morse said the Twins "take these matters seriously" and would handle the situation internally, adding Kaat "meant no ill will."

A day after the game, Cortes tweeted that Kaat reached out to him to apologize.

"We all make mistakes and feel 100% there was no malice intended," Cortes wrote. "I plan on lifting him up with this tweet and hope others do too. No sweat here Jim!"

The Yankees are currently at the top of the American League East with a 36-15 record, and Cortes has been a key part of that success. The 27-year-old pitcher holds a solid 5-1 record this season with an ERA of 1.50.