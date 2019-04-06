Twins' Jorge Polanco hits for first cycle of 2019, and first for Minnesota in a decade

It is the first Twins cycle since 2009

Very quietly, the Minnesota Twins won four of their first five games this season, and they managed to do that while hitting just one home run. Huh.

Friday night against the Phillies (GameTracker), the Twins added their second and third home runs of the season, with Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco doing the honors against Nick Pivetta. Polanco's home run was part of a cycle, the first in MLB in 2019.

Here is the cycle-clinching hit:

Polanco got the hard part out of the way early. He tripled in the first. Polanco then singled in the third, homered in the fifth, and doubled in the seventh to complete the cycle. It's the first cycle since Charlie Blackmon had one last September 30.

Polanco's cycle is the 15th in franchise history and 11th since the franchise moved to Minnesota. Here are the team's last five cycles prior to Friday night:

The Twins signed Polanco to a five-year, $25.75 million contract extension prior to spring training. He's a career .272/.330/.421 hitter and went into Friday's game 6 for 21 (.286) with two doubles and a triple on the young season.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories