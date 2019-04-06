Twins' Jorge Polanco hits for first cycle of 2019, and first for Minnesota in a decade
It is the first Twins cycle since 2009
Very quietly, the Minnesota Twins won four of their first five games this season, and they managed to do that while hitting just one home run. Huh.
Friday night against the Phillies (GameTracker), the Twins added their second and third home runs of the season, with Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco doing the honors against Nick Pivetta. Polanco's home run was part of a cycle, the first in MLB in 2019.
Here is the cycle-clinching hit:
Polanco got the hard part out of the way early. He tripled in the first. Polanco then singled in the third, homered in the fifth, and doubled in the seventh to complete the cycle. It's the first cycle since Charlie Blackmon had one last September 30.
Polanco's cycle is the 15th in franchise history and 11th since the franchise moved to Minnesota. Here are the team's last five cycles prior to Friday night:
- Michael Cuddyer: May 22, 2009 vs. Brewers
- Jason Kubel: April 17, 2009 vs. Angels
- Carlos Gomez: May 7, 2008 vs. White Sox
- Kirby Puckett: August 1, 1986 vs. Athletics
- Gary Ward: September 18, 1980 vs. Brewers
The Twins signed Polanco to a five-year, $25.75 million contract extension prior to spring training. He's a career .272/.330/.421 hitter and went into Friday's game 6 for 21 (.286) with two doubles and a triple on the young season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Friday: Bellinger goes deep again
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Rays' Yandy Diaz hits broken bat homer
Yandy is not not strong
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for April 6
SportsLine's top MLB handicappers are locking in parlays for today's MLB slate
-
Sox youngster could be turning into star
If the early going is any indicator, then Moncada may be ready to realize his potential in...
-
Cubs already behind 8-ball in April
Chicago's hopes are already in jeopardy with the Brewers off and running in the NL Central
-
How to watch MLB games for 2019 season
Want to know what channel is baseball games on tonight? We have you covered