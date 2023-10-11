The Houston Astros are one win away from a seventh consecutive American League Championship Series. Houston as a 2-1 lead over the Minnesota Twins in the best-of-five Division Series and will look to wrap things up Wednesday afternoon. The Twins, playing at home, will try to force a decisive Game 5.

José Abreu's first inning three-run home run took most of the mystery out of Game 3 early on Tuesday. With each team's No. 4 starter on the mound in Game 4, and an off-day coming Thursday, expect a whole lot of bullpen activity Wednesday. That could lead to a chaotic afternoon at Target Field.

How to watch Astros-Twins Game 4

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11 | Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Location: Target Field (Minneapolis)

TV channel: FS1 | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: RHP Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) vs. RHP José Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Odds: HOU +105 | MIN -125 | O/U: 8.5

Game 4 preview

Ryan will take the mound in Game 4 having not pitched in Sept. 29. It's a long layoff, and while he has thrown on the side since then to stay sharp, there could be rust. More than anything though, the Twins need their offense to bounce back from a sluggish Game 3 in which they went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and blew multiple opportunities to get back in the game. The Astros are in the driver's seat and they know what it takes to close out series. Keeping Houston off the board early is a must for the Twins.

Prediction

Yordan Alvarez will not hit a home run -- that qualifies as a bold prediction right now -- but no matter, the Astros will win a fairly high-scoring Game 4 and return to the ALCS. Pick: Astros 8, Twins 6