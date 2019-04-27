Twins vs. Orioles odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for April 27 from model on 14-5 roll

The Baltimore Orioles will visit the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET and Minnesota is a -263 favorite on the money line, with the over-under total for runs scored at nine in the latest Twins vs. Orioles odds. The Twins will send Jose Berrios (3-1, 2.97 ERA) to the mound, while the Orioles will go with Dan Straily (1-1, 8.59 ERA). This is the second game of a three-game weekend series and the Twins have won four of Berrios' five starts, while the Orioles are 1-2 in Straily's previous three starts since being signed in April. It'll be a brisk afternoon at Target Field, with game-time temperatures expected to be in the low-40s with winds blowing in from center field. So before you make your Twins vs. Orioles picks, listen to the Saturday MLB predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

For Saturday's game, the model knows that having Berrios on the mound is Minnesota's big advantage. The 24-year-old put up quality starts in each of his first four outings, and that streak was only broken because he gave up three home runs (a career-high) on a day where six total home runs were hit by both sides witgh winds blowing out steadily to left field.

On Saturday, the conditions should favor his ability to induce soft contact. His 29.9 percent rate of softly-hit balls in play gives him a chance to win every time out even if he doesn't have his swing-and-miss arsenal.

However, Baltimore has shown plenty of fight after being assigned a preseason win total of 57.5, so there's no guarantee Minnesota is the best value on the Twins vs. Orioles money line.

The Orioles have gotten surprisingly solid contributions this season from Trey Mancini, Dwight Smith Jr. and Renato Nunez. That trio has combined to hit 17 home runs with 46 RBIs and they all have an OPS of at least .854. And Smith and Nunez both went yard off Berrios when they faced each other last Saturday, while Mancini had a pair of doubles.

Jonathan Villar has also had a solid season for the Orioles. He slashes .275/.342/.425 and has three homes runs with six stolen bases already through 26 games.

