Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill was removed from Monday's eventual 6-0 loss to the Guardians after colliding with third baseman Rafael Devers in the field.

The mishap occurred in the seventh inning when Cleveland's Estevan Florial hit a pop-up to the left side. O'Neill and Devers each converged on the ball and then ran into each other, although Devers was able to hang on to the ball for the final out of the frame. After being down for some time, both players walked off the field, and O'Neill appeared to be bleeding. Devers was shaken up but able to remain in the game. David Hamilton replaced O'Neill in the lineup and took over at shortstop, while Jarren Duran shifted from center to O'Neill's position in left, and Ceddanne Rafaela went from shortstop to center.

Here's a look at the play in question:

After the game, manager Alex Cora told reporters that O'Neill received eight stitches above his left eye and went through concussion protocols. He'll be re-evaluated on Tuesday. Devers is expected to be back in the Red Sox's lineup on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old O'Neill has been Boston's most productive hitter through the early weeks of the season. He came into Monday's game with a 2024 slash line of .304/.448/.761 and seven home runs. O'Neill on Monday went 1 for 2 with a walk before the injury occurred. Boston acquired O'Neill this past offseason from the Cardinals in exchange for pitchers Victor Santos and Nick Robertson. He's eligible for free agency after the current season.