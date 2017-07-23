WATCH: Bryce Harper rudely welcomes Anthony Banda to majors with huge homer

The Diamondbacks called up lefty Anthony Banda, their only top-100 overall prospect, to make his major-league debut against the Nationals on Saturday night. Unfortunately for Mr. Banda, in his very first big-league inning he ran into Bryce Harper ...

What did this ball ever do to you, Bryce? pic.twitter.com/LWHcebuE7V — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2017

And the people say: #Larduhmercy. That's Harper's 25th homer of the season, which means he's now topped his total from 2016. It's still July, you know.

After said blast, Harper's now hitting .339/.446/.642 for the year. In other words, put him in the (rather crowded) NL MVP discussion.

As for the distance on that homer, well ...

Twice in as many nights, a young slugger has #abusedthesystem. pic.twitter.com/m9SODfi5Nz — Dayn Perry (@daynperry) July 23, 2017

You'll recall that on Friday night, Yankees cloutsman Aaron Judge hit one almost out of Safeco Field, and Statcast was seemingly befuddled by what it beheld. Now it may have happened again.

People, as long as Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge roam the earth, the robots shall not take over.